Market Size – USD 5.27 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends –Effective detection of arrhythmias.



The Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Various factors have contributed to the market growth of the industry. One of the significant factors in this context has been the rise in the rate of occurrence of arrhythmias and the associated mortality. Such an increase in mortality rate associated with arrhythmias is a significant factor that has boosted the industry. The rise in the mortality rate associated with arrhythmias has also promoted the government in increasing its investments in the industry. The increase in the investments has resulted in advancements in cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices like mobile cardiac telemetry devices. Such improvements enhance the applicability and ease of use of these devices, which in turn have a positive impact on the sector.



In addition to that, cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices also have diverse applicability apart from recording the heartbeat, like alerting the care providers in case of emergencies. Such varied applicability of these devices also results in promoting the sector and contributes to its market growth.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are iRhythm Technologies, Welch Allyn, Applied Cardiac Systems, Medtronic, Biotelemetry, Cardiac Science Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi, Preventice Solutions, Jude Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, AliveCor, and NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market is split into:



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Resting ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

ECG Stress Test Devices

Ambulatory ECG



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring (MCT/MCOT)

Digital Health Technology

Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

Artificial Intelligence



Distribution channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Ventricular Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Bradycardia

Premature Contraction

Conduction Disorders

Tachycardia



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

R&D Centers



Key findings of the report:



Historical and current trends of the market

Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices market

Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in prevalence of arrhythmia

4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology for monitoring devices

4.2.2.3. Development of smart cardiac monitors

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices

4.2.3.2. The requirement of trained professionals for operating it

4.2.3.3. The adverse impact of these devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



