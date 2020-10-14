Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Cardiac Assist Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Cardiac Assist Devices by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Cardiac Assist Devices business, the date to enter into the Cardiac Assist Devices market, Cardiac Assist Devices product introduction, recent developments, etc.



The demand for cardiac assist devices has increased in the last few years, as these devices help in the continuous flow of blood to the heart and require no mechanical bearings. It also acts as a bridge in transplant, are available in miniature sizes, and are the life-line support for heart patients, assisting them in in recovering from or while waiting for a heart transplant. In March 2015, the US FDA approved the Impella 2.5 System, which helps the patients in maintaining a stable heart function and circulation, during certain high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (HRPCI) procedures. The variety of reliable ventricular assist devices (VAD) has increased, as technology has advanced, promising better treatment options for patients. In addition, the government support has also increased the funding for research and development initiatives in advanced medical treatment options, placing utmost concern to the safety of patients.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Cardiac Assist Devices Market Report are:



Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, BiVACOR Inc., Braile Biomedica Ltd, Getinge AB, Jarvik Heart Inc., Medtronic PLC, SynCardia Systems, LLC, Teleflex Incorporated



Market Research Study Focus on these Types:



Ventricular Assist Device (VAD)

Intra-aortic Balloon Pump



Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Cardiac Assist Devices Market Scenario:



Total Artificial Heart Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years



Based on product, it is segmented into Intra-aortic Balloon Pump, Total Artificial Heart, and Ventricular Assist Device. Heart transplantation is the most effective treatment for end-stage heart failures. Globally, there has been an increase in the demand for donor organs. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, there were approximately 17,553 donors in 2018. Moreover, there has been an exponential rise in the demand for artificial hearts in the market. It is estimated that nearly 4,000 individuals wait for a donor's heart daily in the United States alone. The total artificial heart is considered a long-term solution for patients suffering from advanced heart failure issues. There are currently, many different types of artificial hearts in the market that are being used: SynCardia temporary total artificial heart and Abiocar artificial heart. Thus, the availability of these products is expected to drive the market, globally.



North America Dominates the Cardiac Assist Devices Market



North America region is among the major contributor in this market due to the advancements in technology, and the increasing burden of heart diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year. The increasing number of individuals with heart diseases leads to a higher demand. Over 30% of global LVAD implants are being performed in the United States, and the number of implants is increasing year by year. Hence, the high adoption rate for these devices is expected to increase the cardiac assist devices market significantly during the forecast.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



