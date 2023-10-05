NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cardiac Biomarker Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cardiac Biomarker market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alere Inc. (A Abbott Lab Company) (United States), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), BG Medicine (Cambodia), Biomerieux (France), Critical Diagnostics (United States), DiaDexus (United States), Response Biomedical (Canada), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Singulex Inc. (united States), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States).



cardiac biomarker is also known as cardiac markers, are released into the bloodstream when the heart is stressed, or its muscles are damaged. These markers include different types of enzymes, hormones, and proteins, such as cardiac troponins, creatine kinase (CK), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), and myoglobin. As cardiac marker testing offers higher accuracy and can identify the conditions in the early stages of presentation, they are gaining traction across the globe.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase, Troponins, Myoglobin, Brain Natriuretic Peptide, Ischemia-modified Albumin, Others), Application (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, Others), End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Clinical Services, Others), Testing Location Type (Point of Care Testing, Laboratory Testing)



Market Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from ACS



Market Trends:

Technological Advancements using Cardio Biomarkers Combinations and Increasing Point of Care (POC) Testing



Opportunities:

Rise in Point of Care Testing Using Cardiac Biomarkers

Increase in the Use of Personalized Medicine



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cardiac Biomarker Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cardiac Biomarker market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cardiac Biomarker Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cardiac Biomarker

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cardiac Biomarker Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cardiac Biomarker market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



