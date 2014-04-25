Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Cardiovascular diseases are leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. Biomarkers are generally used as an indicator forparticular diseases such as rheumatic and congenital heart diseases and cardiac arrhythmia. Cardiac biomarkers are measurable and quantifiable biological parameters. These are specifically used to check the presence or severity of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiac biomarkers are the substances that are released into blood when heart is damaged. These biomarkers are also used for diagnosing and monitoring diseases such as coronary syndrome or cardiac ischemia. The symptoms of these diseases includes chest pain, shortness of breath and nausea that ultimately leads to heart attack or angina. Cardiac biomarker tests helps to detect presence of coronary syndrome and cardiac ischemia to evaluate its severity and diagnosis.



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Increasing number of cardiovascular diseases drives the overall growth of cardiac biomarkers market. For example, According to World Health Organization, about 17.3 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in 2008 and the number is expected to reach 23.3 million by 2030. This increase in number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases across the world will boost the global cardiac biomarkers market.However, side effects such as skeletal muscle injury and less specific actions of these biomarkers will restrain the growth of this market.



Geographically, North America and Europe dominates the global cardiac biomarkers market due to increasing patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases (angina pectoris, myocardial infraction and others), lack of physical activity and unhealthy diet. In addition, India, South East Asia and China are the emerging markets for cardiac biomarkers because of rising incidences of coronary artery diseases. The positive initiative by government in Asia-Pacific regions towards healthcare infrastructure may also boost the growth of cardiac biomarkers market in this region.



Various key players contributing to the global cardiac biomarkers market comprises Abbott Laboratories, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Alere, Inc., Biosensors International Ltd., Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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