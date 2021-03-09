Cardiac Biomarkers Market Share to Reach USD 14.29 Billion by 2026; CAGR of 10.4% : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cardiac Biomarkers market was valued at USD 6.44 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.29 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4%.



According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for around 610,000 people die of heart disease in United States every year, that's 1 in every 4 deaths and more than half of the deaths due to heart disease were in men. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based observable materials discharged into blood when the heart's muscles are wounded which can be used as risk stratification for numerous cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) that includes Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), Ischemia, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) and others related with insufficient blood flow to heart.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc. and Roche Diagnostics Corporation.



The high occurrence rates of CVDs worldwide and the growing demand for POC cardiac testing kits are expected to fuel the market growth. Certain manufacturing, limited specificity and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.



Development of products from leading companies has been propelling the growth of this market. In July 2018, FDA cleared Siemens Healthineers high-sensitivity troponin I assays (TnIH) for Atellica IM and ADIVA Centaur XP/XPT in vitro disnostic analyzers from Siemens Healthineers to speed up the time for detection of diagnosis of myocardial infarctions.



Segments covered in the report:



For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market on the basis of biomolecule type, disease type, profiling technologies, application, services and the regional outlook:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

Myoglobin

Troponins (T and I)

Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

Others



Location of Testing (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Laboratory Testing

Point of Care Testing



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Others



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics



Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Cardiac Biomarkers market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to high awareness about biomarkers and rise in aging population and even rising incidences of CVDs.



The market for point of care testing type segment is expected to hold the fastest growing CAGR because of increase in demand for speedy monitoring patients by doctors and clinicians.

Europe is the second largest region with a share of 28.5% due to the high cases of cardiovascular diseases in France, Ireland, etc.



Brain Natriuretic Peptide is accounted to be the second leading segment which holds a market share of 27.6% due to high usage and perfect accuracy rate for detecting Congestive Heart Failure.



Diagnostic Laboratories segment is projected to have the highest CAGR among the other end user type.

North America is expected to account for the 40.1% of the global Cardiac Biomarkers market owing to the affordability for advanced cardiac treatments, modernisation etc.



Myocardial Infarction (MI) segment holds the second largest share in this market which is valued at USD 2123.6 million due to increase in population who are engrossed in alcohol consumption and smoking and rise in occurrence rate of unhealthy lifestyle.



