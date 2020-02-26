Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Cardiac biomarkers are the substances released into the blood stream from the damaged muscle of the heart. These biomarkers are used to diagnose heart functioning, risk stratifications, and cardiac diseases in patients. Biomarker is a quantifiable and measurable biological parameter that includes an enzyme, hormones, and proteins, all associated with heart function, failure, or damage.



Cardiac biomarkers are used in monitoring progress of treatments such as diagnostic & prognostic purposes and to measure the impact of treatments on diseases. This monitoring system, based on cardiac biomarkers, influences researchers to develop new therapies and enables clinicians to conduct therapeutic treatments noninvasively. Cardiac biomarkers are used in combination with analyzer systems to monitor and control the treatment procedures. They enable surgeons to measure the efficiency of therapy by providing accurate information about heart. They are further used to identify the presence of acute heart conditions at the earliest, so as to initiate an appropriate treatment. Cardiac biomarker testing is expected to be among the fastest growing segment in the overall cardiology market.



The progress of healthcare toward personalized medicine has increased the importance of cardiac biomarkers for efficient, quick, and quality maintenance of health. Implementation of stringent regulations by the FDA for biomarker tests and assays that can be used for detection of any cardiac disorder and establishment of proper biomarker applications have helped the key players to invest in the production of various cardiac biomarkers.



The key market players are developing and actively commercializing their products by incorporating various innovative technologies. In addition, rise in trend of point-of-care testing (POCT) due to increased government focus on reducing the length of stay of patients and various mode of patient care such as homecare, emergency room, and near patient testing is driving the growth of the global cardiac biomarkers testing market size.



Increase in awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and rise in need for prevention of cardiac diseases such as heart failure, heart attack, ACS, and others are the major factors that have contributed toward the growth of the global cardiac biomarkers testing market. Increase in survival rate of cardiac patients by diagnosing cardiac disease quickly and accurately boosts the cardiac biomarkers testing market. In addition, advancements in healthcare facilities and active initiation for prevention of cardiac disease across developing countries significantly propel the growth of the global market.



Region wise, the cardiac biomarkers testing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America leads the global market, owing to high demand for cardiac testing, high CVD prevalence rate, and increase in awareness toward cardiac diagnostics solutions. Moreover, intensive efforts taken by government and research institutes to deal with critical cardiac diseases and increase in R&D activities related to cardiac biomarkers boost the market growth in North America.



However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the cardiac biomarkers testing market forecast period, due to surge in disposable income and rise in affordability for advanced cardiac treatments. Increase in interest of research-based pharmaceutical companies to develop novel biomarkers and rise in number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases are anticipated to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.



The major players profiled in this report include: Abbott Laboratories, Becton-Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, ROCHE, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Tosoh Corporation