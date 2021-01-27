Cardiac Catheters Market Size, Share, Technological Advancements and Rising Trend Report 2020-2027 : Cook Group Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Cardiac catheters are instruments used to guide and image the coronary vasculature or to examine the operation of the heart valves. The device is a small, thin membrane that helps to conduct cardiovascular operations such as angioplasty and stenting and is directed across the veins and arteries. Cardiac catheters are subject to heavy demand since they deliver minimally invasive interventional treatments, rather than surgical intervention.



Prominent players operating in the global cardiac catheters market are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., and Terumo Corp, among others.



Market Drivers

Market development is propelled by growing incidences of coronary diseases such as angina pectoris and myocardial infarction throughout the planet. As per WHO, upwards of 17.9 million people have died each year from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and almost half of all CVD deaths occur due to coronary heart disease as well as about a fourth were linked to strokes.



Segments covered in this market study

This report about the Global Cardiac Catheters Market forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country-level, provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region:



By Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

· Electrophysiology Catheters

· PTCA Balloons Catheters

· IVUS Catheters

· PTA Balloons Catheters

· Others



By End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

· Hospitals

· Ambulatory Surgical Centers

· Clinics



Regional Landscape

In the geographic landscape, North America is projected to make a major contribution to the market share of cardiac catheters, rising at a CAGR of about 4% over the coming years. Development can be due to the rising incidence of CVD throughout the area. As per the American Heart Association, atrial fibrillation impacted almost 2.7-6.1 million people in the United States in 2016, which is expected to almost double by the end of 2050. Cardiovascular disease is the world's leading cause of death. Germany is estimated to contribute around USD 125 million in the global market by the end of the projected time frame due to the favourable government-supported R&D funding for scientific advancement.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Cardiac Catheters market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Cardiac Catheters market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



