The medical sector will be at the receiving end of many investments an intervention from various sources. Once the COVID-19 cases start decreasing, the treatment of other chronic diseases will be back in the priority. These factors indicate that there will be prospects for Cardiac Mapping market in the future. Various new entrants in the industry are known to have invested in the research and development to introduce innovative products to establish themselves in the market competition. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population which is expected to be immensely to prone to chronic disorders including cardiac disorders, diabetes and others could lead the cardiac mapping industry towards growth.



Key participants in the market are: Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, EP Solutions SA, Acutus Medical, Biosense Webster, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epmap-System, MicroPort Scientific Corporation and CoreMap



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Contact Cardiac Mapping

Basket Catheter Mapping

Electroanatomical mapping

Real-time Positional Management (RPM) EP System

Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping

Non- Contact Cardiac Mapping



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial flutter

AV-nodal reentrant tachycardia (AVNRT)

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Others



Regional Landscape:



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



