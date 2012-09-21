Cardiac Pacemakers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- The global market for cardiac pacemakers is forecasted to reach the market value of $5.1 billion at the compounded annual growth rate of 11% during the forecasted period. North America is the largest market for cardiac pace-makers accounting for nearly 40% of the total market share followed by Europe accounting for about 30% of the total market. Asia Pacific, although not largest, but is the fastest growing region with compounded annual growth rate of 13.3%.



Read More: Cardiac Pacemakers Market



As the population continues to grow, there is an increase in the number of elderly population. There are increasing incidences of cardiac disorders among elderly population, thus generating the need of cardiac pacemakers to maintain proper functioning of heart. Development in design & technology and increased competition due to emergence of small players in cardiac pace-makers manufacturing is further fuelling the market growth.



Global cardiac pace-makers market is witnessing rapid and healthy growth rate, particularly in the developed economies, due to technological improvements and emergence of new market players. Development of cardiac devices has opened new opportunities in the health care industry. This market exhibited positive growth rate even during the recession years which signifies tremendous growth potential of this market in upcoming years.



Browse More Market Reports On Pharmaceutical Market



Reasons for Buying this Report



- Report provides complete analysis of major competitors and their strategies

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of industry trends

- This research report provides forward looking perspective on major market forces driving and restraining market growth

- It provides clear understanding of key product segments and competitive environment

- Report provides pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- Report provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on industry



To BUY This Report Kindly Visit Us @:



http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiac-pacemakers-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com