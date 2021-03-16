New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The Cardiac Rehabilitation Market was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing number of cardiac surgeries due to various diseases such as cholesterol, metabolism syndrome, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders is a critical factor for market growth. Nearly 71 million adults have high cholesterol consisting of low-density lipoprotein, which is a common cause of heart disorders in the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy and other heart related diseases is expected to propel the market. Atrial fibrillation, a most common type of arrhythmia, has broadly affected the U.S. population. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 2.7 million people in the US have atrial fibrillation, and this number is further expected to increase during forecast period.



As cardiac disorder is a leading death causing factor, several governments have initiated different programs to promote awareness about cardiac health and available marketized products/treatments. For instance, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (U.S.) have initiated TAKEheart to promote use of cardiac rehabilitation. Besides, the elderly population is quite prone to heart disorders due to aging effects, becoming a critical driving factor for the cardiac rehabilitation market. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to give the highest market share owing to the presence of a vast elderly population in the area considering China and India. Technological advances in the healthcare industry has been playing vital card in booming the respective market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Cardiac Rehabilitation market and profiled in the report are:



Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ball Dynamics International LLC, Core Health and Fitness, Omron corporations, Honeywell International, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Group



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Device Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Defibrillators

Blood pressure Monitor

Aneroid

Digital

Treadmills

Heart Rate Monitor

Elliptical

Upright

Seated

Stabilization ball

Rower



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Angioplasty

Coronary artery disease

Cardiomyopathy

Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Heart and lung transplant

Heart valve surgery

Pulmonary hypertension

Metabolic syndrome

Arrhythmia



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Cardiac Rehabilitation market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



