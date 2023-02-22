Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Size, Share, Value, Growth Strategies, and Competitive Insights Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Cardiac Rehabilitation Market

Overview:

Cardiac rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary intervention that is tailored to individual individuals suffering from cardiovascular disorders such as heart attack, coronary artery disease, and myocardial infarction. Cardiac rehabilitation is intended to reduce the physiological and psychological pressures associated with such cardiovascular illnesses. Although exercise training is an important component of a comprehensive rehabilitation programme, it also incorporates other components to maximise cardiovascular risk reduction. This approach can increase a patient's capacity to do everyday tasks and improve their overall quality of life.

Market Growth and Future Apprehension:

The most recent USD Analytics report predicted that the worldwide "Cardiac Rehabilitation Market" will expand at a CAGR 6.64% during 2023 to 2030.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The worldwide cardiac rehabilitation market is expanding due to an increase in the frequency of cardiovascular illnesses as well as an increase in demand for less invasive operations. Furthermore, the rise in the incidence of diabetes and obesity, both of which are known to cause heart disease, has prompted a huge number of major players to create new preventative devices. Furthermore, an increase in the ageing population has resulted in a variety of ailments, including myocardial infarctions. These are some of the primary reasons driving demand for cardiac rehabilitation programs and contributing to market growth.

Restraints:

However, the high cost of cardiac rehabilitation equipment hinders the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market segmented based on type, application, region

By Type:

- Elliptical Trainer

- Stabilization ball

- Treadmill

- Heart rate monitor

- Blood pressure monitor

- Rower

- Others

By Application:

- Rehab Centers

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Others

By Region:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

Product Insights:

Treadmill, Elliptical trainer, Stabilization ball, Rower, Heart rate monitor, Blood pressure monitor, and Others are the device types in the market. Treadmills will have the biggest market share, while blood pressure monitors will rise at the quickest CAGR. The factors are due to technologically improved goods provided by key industry participants, as well as an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders. During the projection period, the treadmill segment was the biggest by device type and accounted for the highest share of the market.

End-User Insights:

As a consequence of fresh, innovative technological breakthroughs that combine with cardiac rehabilitation equipment and new items on the market, the healthcare business is evolving. In developed countries, the government and community collaborate to construct specialized specialty centers and implement a cardiac rehabilitation system.



Competitive Landscape:

The key players in Cardiac Rehabilitation Market are

- Baxter International

- Koninklijke Philips NV

- Halma Plc

- GE Healthcare

- Omron Corporation

- Core Health and Fitness

- Peloton Interactive

- Resido Technologies

- Ergoline GmbH

Recent Developments:

- In 2021 - The year-long agreement, which includes money for rehab infrastructure, CPR training, and Philips AED equipment, as well as community outreach programming, seeks to reduce cardiac incident mortality by at least 50% in each patient while also lowering the risk of hospital readmission by 25%. The location of the Heart Wellness Centre, in an area with a large proportion of elderly individuals from low-income households, illustrates the Philips Foundation's dedication to addressing health inequities. Two of the most major hurdles to secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease have been addressed by the project: patient engagement in rehabilitation programs and medication adherence.

- Royal Philips announced the shipping of two million AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) on September 27, 2019, marking a key milestone in the fight against SCA.

Geographical Analysis:

Asia Pacific has the greatest market share due to the rising prevalence of heart disorders in this region. Between 2023 and 2030, the United States will be the largest and fastest expanding market. This is owing to an increase in cardiovascular disorders, technologically improved healthcare systems, and their integration with cutting-edge technology like as AI and machine learning, which are propelling market expansion in this area.

