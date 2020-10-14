New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The cardiac rehabilitation market was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing number of cardiac surgeries due to various diseases such as cholesterol, metabolism syndrome, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders is a critical factor for market growth. Nearly 71 million adults have high cholesterol consisting of low-density lipoprotein, which is a common cause of heart disorders in the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy and other heart related diseases is expected to propel the market. Atrial fibrillation, a most common type of arrhythmia, has broadly affected the U.S. population. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 2.7 million people in the US have atrial fibrillation, and this number is further expected to increase during forecast period.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are-



Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ball Dynamics International LLC, Core Health and Fitness, Omron corporations, Honeywell International, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Group



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cardiac Rehabilitation market on the basis of product, type of cargo, route of shipment, and region:



Device Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Defibrillators

Blood pressure Monitor

Aneroid

Digital

Treadmills

Heart Rate Monitor

Elliptical

Upright

Seated

Stabilization ball

Rower



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Angioplasty

Coronary artery disease

Cardiomyopathy

Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Heart and lung transplant

Heart valve surgery

Pulmonary hypertension

Metabolic syndrome

Arrhythmia



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers

Others



Regional Outlook of Cardiac Rehabilitation Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cardiac Rehabilitation market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Cardiac Rehabilitation sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Cardiac Rehabilitation industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Cardiac Rehabilitation industry

Analysis of the Cardiac Rehabilitation market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry

Key considerations of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Cardiac Rehabilitation industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



