Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Technological advancements in cardiac rhythm devices are driving the Global "Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market". Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026" projects the global market to register a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2026. In 2019, The global market was worth US$ 13,883.7 Mn and is anticipated to be worth US$ 19,938.3.1 Mn by 2026. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the world is the chief factor responsible for positively impacting the growth of the market.



Defibrillators Register Strong Growth Than Other Products



Among different products, the market will witness strong demand for defibrillators in the global market during the forecast period. In 2018, they covered a share of 49.0% in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market. These are generally used to treat out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and arrhythmia. Under defibrillators, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) are preferred over external defibrillators. Moreover, physicians also recommend this type of defibrillator as they have the ability to effectively deliver electric shocks for the restoration of a heartbeat. On the other hand, the installation of the external defibrillator is increasing in developed and developing nations with the growing incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.



Medtronic Tops Among Other Companies Owing to its Robust Product Portfolio



Physio Control, Cardiac Science, Medtronic, Stryker, CU Medical Systems Inc., Defibtech, LLC., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort, BIOTRONIK, and LivaNova PLC are some of the leading players operating in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market. Among these companies, Medtronic is leading the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market and accounts for a major share in the global pacemaker market.



The wide array of product offerings and their availability are factors responsible for the company's leading position. These factors, together with the company's strong customer base, will help the company to emerge dominant during the forecast period. Medtronic together with Boston Scientific Corporation currently holds over half of the share in the global market.



Market Segmentation:



By Product



Cardiac Pacemakers

Single Chamber Pacemakers

Dual Chamber Pacemakers

Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

Single Chamber ICD

Dual Chamber ICD

External Defibrillators

Automated External Defibrillators

Manual & Semi-Automatic External Defibrillators

Wearable Defibrillators

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

CRT-P

CRT-D

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-market-100679



