Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segments by Product (Cardiac Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices) By End User and Geography Forecast to 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Technological advancements in cardiac rhythm devices are driving the Global "Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market". Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026" projects the global market to register a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2026. In 2019, The global market was worth US$ 13,883.7 Mn and is anticipated to be worth US$ 19,938.3.1 Mn by 2026. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the world is the chief factor responsible for positively impacting the growth of the market.
The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market market. It further provides detailed description on the adoption of different products across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.
Leading Players operating in the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Biotronik
Philips Healthcare SL
Defibtech, LLC.
Cardiac Science
Stryker
Medical System
LivaNova
Abbott
Microport
Defibrillators Register Strong Growth Than Other Products
Among different products, the market will witness strong demand for defibrillators in the global market during the forecast period. In 2018, they covered a share of 49.0% in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market. These are generally used to treat out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and arrhythmia. Under defibrillators, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) are preferred over external defibrillators. Moreover, physicians also recommend this type of defibrillator as they have the ability to effectively deliver electric shocks for the restoration of a heartbeat. On the other hand, the installation of the external defibrillator is increasing in developed and developing nations with the growing incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
Medtronic Tops Among Other Companies Owing to its Robust Product Portfolio
Physio Control, Cardiac Science, Medtronic, Stryker, CU Medical Systems Inc., Defibtech, LLC., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort, BIOTRONIK, and LivaNova PLC are some of the leading players operating in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market. Among these companies, Medtronic is leading the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market and accounts for a major share in the global pacemaker market.
The wide array of product offerings and their availability are factors responsible for the company's leading position. These factors, together with the company's strong customer base, will help the company to emerge dominant during the forecast period. Medtronic together with Boston Scientific Corporation currently holds over half of the share in the global market.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Technological Advancements in Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices
New Product Launches by Key Players
Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries
Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Cardiac Pacemakers
Single Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker
Dual Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker
Defibrillators
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)
Single Chmaber ICD
Dual Chamber ICD
External Defibrillators
Automated External Defibrillators
Manual & Semi-Automatic External Defibrillators
Wearable Defibrillators
Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy (CRT)Devices
CRT- Pacemakers
CRT-Defibrillators
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Market Segmentation:
By Product
Cardiac Pacemakers
Single Chamber Pacemakers
Dual Chamber Pacemakers
Defibrillators
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)
Single Chamber ICD
Dual Chamber ICD
External Defibrillators
Automated External Defibrillators
Manual & Semi-Automatic External Defibrillators
Wearable Defibrillators
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices
CRT-P
CRT-D
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
