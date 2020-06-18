FORTIS PROPERTIES

Cardiff City Commercial Property News (South Wales Land Auction Update) : £80k Could Buy You a Freehold Business Hub in the Trendy Precinct of Pengam Green.

A Rather Intriguing (and Highly Alluring) Plot of (Leafy) UK Freehold Land , with a Huge Amount of (Commercial) Potential , in Pengam Green , (Cardiff City Postcode CF24 2HB) ; is currently for Sale , via Fortis Properties of Fairwater , in partnership with Pattinson Auctions.

 

Cardiff, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Main Commercial Features and Business Points :

- This is a strategically sited portion of freehold land in a beautiful area of Cardiff

- Kindly refer to the top right hand corner of the above satellite image site plan

- It comprises of approximately 0.1 Acres of open (green) space in 2 different parts

- A kiosk is on site , as are the derelict foundations of an old (pre-1928) building

- This property is currently for sale in partnership with www.fortisproperties.co.uk

- Auction Bids start from only £70000 , with a minimum reserve price of £80000

- It is relatively close (in terms of walking or cycling) to Cardiff Central Train Station

- Car Driving usually only takes about 9 mins to get to Cardiff Central Train Station

- Vehicle Access is via a gated entrance with off street parking facilities for one car

- It is located between 2 busy Bus Stops and has good potential for development

- Nice Homes are nearby , as lots of Professionals live (and work) in Pengam Green

- There are plenty of safe places to park in front of it , as it lies in a cul-de-sac

- A Massive Park , a GP Surgery and a Popular Sports Ground are also beside it

- IT HAS A HUGE AMOUNT OF PASSING FOOTFALL ; DURING WORKING WEEKDAYS

- A Mobile Cafe (Portable Street Food Canteen) appears to be a popular suggestion

- Other suggestions include glamping pods , corner shops , offices and signage

- Another possibility is a mini arcade of quaint Victorian (or Edwardian) Kiosks

- Other possibilities include a sub post office , a salon , a fashion house or a spa

- A semi-commercial or semi-residential (live-work) unit has even been proposed

- Of course it could also be used as a creative space (or a social networking hub)

- Or maybe a local community radio station or a local community television studio

- The opportunities (and possibilities) in such a trendy area are (absolutely) endless

- Visit https://www.fortisproperties.co.uk/property/land-to-the-west-7-sterling-close-splott-cardiff-cf24-2hb/ for further information.

- The Acceptable Guide Price is between £80000 and £90000 (or more).

