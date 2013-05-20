Cardinal Energy Group Board of Directors Appoints James McCabe President

Dublin, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. (CEGX) appoints James McCabe as Company President. Mr. McCabe has over thirty years’ experience in the petroleum industry. He began his career as an independent oil and gas investor. He has served in an executive management capacity and has been involved with corporate development and finance for his companies. Over his career he has directed drilling operations; he has managed oil and gas fields along with maintaining its equipment; he has also supervised transportation and excavation operations. Mr. McCabe will directly oversee and manage Cardinal Energy Group’s assets.



Mr. McCabe has been responsible for the development of many novel tools and techniques for Ultra-Short Radius Horizontal Drilling, working with partners Amoco and WellTec. He has worked to acquire, develop, and commercially use short radius horizontal drilling technology through companies he helped found, including Horizontal Systems Inc., Directional Drilling Systems, Inc., Sidewinder Tools Corporation, and Vector Drilling Company.



In 2003, Mr. McCabe led the acquisition of the Big Foot Field in South Texas, previously discovered and owned by Shell Oil Company from 1946 to 1991 and consisting of 7,000 acres and 600 wells. Mr. McCabe was responsible for supervision of the Big Food Field until 2012.



Mr. McCabe remarks, “I am enthusiastic about join Cardinal Energy Group as President. I have been working alongside Cardinal’s executives since November 2012 identifying and vetting oil and natural gas prospects for acquisition. During my time with Cardinal as a key consultant, I have come to know its executives and have watched the team carry out their duties with precision. Consequently, I am thrilled to join the Cardinal management team to help build the Company into an oil and natural gas powerhouse”.



ABOUT Cardinal Energy Group, INC. (CEGX)

(www.cardinalenergygroup.com) Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. operates as an independent Oil and Natural Gas Producer based in Dublin, Ohio. Cardinal has offices located in New Concord, Ohio (Accounting), Cocoa Beach, Florida (Investor/Public Relations) and a West Coast office in Spokane, Washington (Compliance), which oversees the Companies natural gas wells located in Colusa County, California. Cardinal is focused on producing oil and natural gas from proven formations that have existing wells that need remediation due to neglect or disrepair. Cardinal utilizes modern production methods and technology to restart or increase production through reworks and further develops the target field with development wells. The Company operates throughout the Continental United States.



Contact: info@cardinalenergygroup.com

URL: www.cardinalenergygroup.com