Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. Sponsors Dane Moxlow Racing

Dublin, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. (CEGX) announces that it is now a proud sponsor of Dane Moxlow Racing (www.danemoxlow.com). Dane Moxlow is a seasoned racing veteran that runs a Ford Mustang Boss 302s in the World Challenge GTS series. The series is televised nationally on NBC Sports. There are a total of 9 events with fourteen races this year throughout the US reaching a fan base of millions.



Dane Moxlow comments, “I am excited to welcome Cardinal Energy Group to the Dane Moxlow Racing/Autosport Development family. They were so supportive during the Streets of St. Pete and I’m looking forward to giving them more race to enjoy at the upcoming Streets of Long Beach. Here’s to a successful partnership!”



“This sponsorship is really exciting for us at Cardinal,” remarks Timothy W. Crawford, the President and CEO of Cardinal Energy Group. “Dane is an excellent and competitive driver. The Cardinal team recently attended the ‘Streets of St. Pete’ race in St. Petersburg, Florida. We had a great time with the pit crew and meeting some of the thousands of spectators. We had the opportunity to discuss with several of the fans Cardinal Energy’s commitment to helping America become energy independent by producing American oil and natural gas.”



Stream the race from Long Beach, live and on demand at (www.world-challengetv.com) or watch it on NBC Sports May 5th 2pm EST. Follow Dane for updates on Twitter (@DMoxlow) or on Facebook at Dane Moxlow Racing.



About Cardinal Energy Group, Inc.

(CEGX): (www.cardinalenergygroup.com) Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. operates as an independent Oil and Natural Gas Producer based in Dublin, Ohio. Cardinal has offices located in New Concord, Ohio (Accounting), Cocoa Beach, Florida (Investor/Public Relations) and a West Coast office in Spokane, Washington, which oversees the Company’s natural gas wells, located in Colusa County, California. Cardinal is focused on producing oil and natural gas from proven formations that have existing wells that need remediation due to neglect or disrepair. Cardinal utilizes modern production methods and technology to restart or increase production through reworks and further develops the target field with development wells. The Company operates throughout the Continental United States.



About Dane Moxlow Racing

Dane Moxlow has been a professional race car driver since the age of 18. Taking a hiatus from racing to pursue a college degree in Marketing and International Business at the University of Tennessee, Dane couldn’t shake the urge to race. His drive and determination resulted in a program that allowed him to run in the Pirelli World Challenge series once again in 2012. With a limited budget and resources, success had to be earned in the few races that remained. Pushing forward yet again, Moxlow will race a full season in the Pirelli World Challenge series in 2013 with his partners: Cardinal Energy Group, Trenton Forging, Huntington Bank, Eaton Steel Bar Co., Bard’s Beer, and Steeda Autosports. (Read more and see racing schedule at www.danemoxlow.com).



