Cardinal Self Storage Announces Great Deals for Raleigh Residents

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Cardinal Self Storage has announced it is now offering great deals to residents of Raleigh, NC for its personal and business storage services. The self-storage company has two locations in the city – one on Raleigh’s east side and another facility on the west end. Other facilities include two in Durham, one in Burlington, and one in Graham, North Carolina.



The facility on the west side of Raleigh is located on Westgate Road close to RDU International Airport and Brier Creek, while the east side center is conveniently close to Highway 64. Customers have access to the full range of unit sizes, from 5 x 5 foot to 10 x 30 foot rooms. Also available at great deals are units with temperature control, plus facilities are protected by electronic security gates, adequate lighting, 24 hour video surveillance, and managers living on-site.



In addition to a great deal, customers do not have to leave a security deposit or an administration fee, while month to month payments allow convenience without a long-term commitment. Gate access is available seven days a week from 6:00am to 10:00pm. Raleigh customers needing storage can also make use of moving trucks owned by the facilities, and can also purchase boxes and other packing supplies. Boxes, mattress covers, bubble wrap, plastic, pallets, and more are available for purchase so one’s belongings remain protected.



Cardinal Self Storage is dedicated to providing safe, secure storage. The company specializes in the storage industry and knows the proper ways to store property; it hands down this information to property owners via its website. Storage tips enable customers to understand how to effectively inventory, pack, and store everything in the unit. Raleigh residents therefore know how to safely and securely keep their belongings in storage regardless of the amount of time in the unit.



A full range of units and services are available at all of the company’s locations, including the two in Raleigh. Customers in the city are eligible for great deals on rent and supplies at both facilities. More information is available at www.cardinalselfstorage.com.



For Media Contaact:

Cardinal Self Storage

http://www.cardinalselfstorage.com/