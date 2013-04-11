CardinalsSeatingChart.com Updates Busch Stadium Seating Information for the 2013 Season

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- St. Louis Cardinals fans are known as some of the most devoted baseball fans in the country. Their support for their team is legendary, with huge attendances at almost every home game they play. The Cardinal’s ballpark, known as Busch Stadium, is one of the great venues of Major League Baseball, with many different seating options available.



One Cardinals related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is CardinalsSeatingChart.com. This established website is well known as a reliable and informative source of information about seating at Busch Stadium. The site has further cemented this reputation with new updates pertaining to seating changes for the 2013 baseball season.



The amount of information about Busch Stadium seating on the site is huge, but most visitors to the site go for the comprehensive Cardinals seating chart. This newly updated chart clearly displays where every type of seat is located in the stadium, so baseball fans that are heading to Busch Stadium can get a clear idea of exactly how much of the action they will see from their seat.



As well as the Busch Stadium seating chart, there is also comprehensive information about each seating area. This includes details about the facilities at hand, and the extra perks available to holders of premium tickets.



In addition to general information about the seating arrangements, the site also contains some details about the dimensions of the stadium, and the history of the Cardinals.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Buying baseball tickets can be confusing, especially for fans who can’t regularly attend games. It seems like every year the seating codes and prices are changing, and many fans have no idea what their ticket price will actually buy in terms of view and seating facilities. Our site provides an informative guide to Busch Stadium seating arrangements. We include a full seating chart, details of what can be seen from each seat, pictures of the view, and details about the premium facilities available for holders of executive box and similar tickets. The information on our site has been recently updated to take into account the latest changes at Busch Stadium for the 2013 baseball season.”



About CardinalsSeatingChart.com

CardinalsSeatingChart.com is a website containing comprehensive details about the seating arrangements at Busch Stadium, the home of the St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball team. For more information please visit http://www.CardinalsSeatingChart.com