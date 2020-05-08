Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cardiology Information System Market (Component - Software, Services, and Hardware; System - Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology PACs, and Cardiology Information System; Mode of Deployment - Cloud-based, and On-premise; End-user - Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Cath Labs, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Drives the Growth of the Industry



The growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease drives the growth of the cardiology information system market. As per the World Health Organization, around 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases. The cardiology information system offers dynamic reporting with measurements, images, and informatics that contribute to the growth of the cardiology information system market. The surge in the use of medical imaging modalities propels the growth of the cardiology information system market.



The enhanced interoperability and rising healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the cardiology information system market. The growing demand for cardiology information systems promotes the reduction in mortality rate and to streamline cardiac care workflow in healthcare organizations. On the other hand, high device costs hamper the growth of the cardiology information system market. Moreover, technological advancement and the rising adoption of technology in healthcare create numerous opportunities for the growth of the cardiology information system market.



North America is Anticipated to Have a Dominant Share



Geographically, the global cardiology information system market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a dominant share in the global cardiology information system market. The extensive technological development and presence of leading players in North America contribute to the growth of the cardiology information system market in North America.



Europe is expected to grow in the global cardiology information system market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is growing in the global cardiology information system market owing to rising healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for cardiac healthcare services in the region.



Cardiology Information System Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Cardiology Information System Market Highlights



=> Cardiology Information System Market Projection



=> Cardiology Information System Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Cardiology Information System Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Cardiology Information System Market



Chapter - 4 Cardiology Information System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Cardiology Information System Market by Component



=> Software



=> Services



=> Hardware



Chapter - 6 Global Cardiology Information System Market by System



=> Standalone



=> Integrated System



=> Cardiology PACs



=> Cardiology Information System



Chapter - 7 Global Cardiology Information System Market by Mode of Deployment



=> Cloud-based



=> On-premise



Chapter - 8 Global Cardiology Information System Market by End-user



=> Hospitals



=> Clinics



=> Cardiac Cath Labs



=> Diagnostic Centers



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter - 9 Global Cardiology Information System Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Philips Healthcare Informatics, Inc.



=> Data Networks Inc.



=> INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.



=> Esaote SpA



=> Siemens Healthineers AG



=> FUJIFILM medical systems USA Inc.



=> Merge Healthcare Inc.



=> McKesson Corporation



=> Digisonics Inc.



=> Cerner Corporation



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



