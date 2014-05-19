Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Cardiology IT workflow solutions are computer-based software products which enable the user to increase efficiency in cardiology department through improvement of workflow efficiency. This efficiency is obtained using data management, reporting tools, image management, advanced data analysis, billing & inventory management, scheduling and integrating with hospital networks.The demand for these systems is generated by hospitals and physician practices. The global market has been conducive over the years for adoption of these technologies excluding some areas of economic instability. Increasing number of cardiology procedures will compensate for the capital investment made for installing these systems.



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The global cardiology IT workflow solutions market is segmented into four major segments, namely, catheterization lab IT workflow solution, echocardiography lab IT workflow, electrocardiography data management solution and vascular lab IT workflow solution. On the basis of type of facility, ‘catheterization lab IT workflow solution’ segment has been further segmented into tertiary facility, multi-facility and single facility catheterization lab IT workflow solution. The other segments have been further categorized on the basis of end-user into hospital and physician practices cardiology IT workflow solutions. High cost of owning the systems restrains small hospitals and physician offices from installing these systems. With and anticipation of reduction in ownership cost for these systems as the adoption of technology increases, the market will expand further in the coming years.



Some of the players in the global cardiology IT workflow solution market include Agfa Healthcare NV, BioMedix, Cardiac Science Corporation, CernerCorporation, Consensus Medical Systems, Inc., Digisonics, Inc., Emageon, Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare Ltd., LUMEDX Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, OptiMed Technologies, Vascular Vision, and Mortara Instrument.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report

- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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