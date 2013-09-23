Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Cardiovascular Device Companies: Surveying The Global Competitive Landscape



This continuously-updated report enables customers to evaluate the competitive landscape and identify the companies to look out for in the future. It provides an insight into who’s striking strategic and tactical partnerships, along with the latest in regulatory developments and M&A activity.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/cardiovascular-device-companies-surveying-the-global-competitive-landscape



A complete picture...



This fully revised 376-page report provides a complete a picture of how robust the cardiovascular device sector is and how well companies are performing.



AN OVERVIEW OF PRODUCT APPROVALS AND REGULATORY ISSUES IN THE US, EUROPE AND BEYOND



This report provides an introduction focusing on the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) market and market leaders, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and St Jude Medical (SJM) and the difficult time they are facing in the CRM market. Selected key developments over the past year in the cardiovascular device industry are highlighted, focusing on key players including Sorin, Biotronik, Medtronic and Cordis. A look ahead considers how a new treatment for drug-resistant hypertension, renal denervation, is opening a new avenue in the market.



Key areas covered for each 59 carefully selected company include:



- Company Overview

- Key Personnel

- Key Milestones

- Competitor Analysis

- Products/Technologies

- R&D and Research Strategy

- Key Agreements and Alliances

- Financial Data

- Comprehensive Contact Details



The report is an essential desk reference and a timely aid to market planning and competitor awareness. Importantly it does not just concentrate on the sectors’ leading lights but also examines some of the smaller innovators that sometimes get overlooked until they get snapped up by the big companies.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175267



Covering all major cardiovascular device technologies



- AEDS/Defibrillators

- ICD/CRT-Ds

- Cardiac/Ventricular Assist Devices

- Artificial Hearts

- Renal Denervation Systems

- Cardiac Ablation Devices

- Stents – including bare metal, drug-eluting and bioreabsorbable models

- Endovascular Stent Grafts

- Heart Valves (including biological)

- ECGs

- Leads/Guidewires

- Embolic Protection Devices

- Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps



Use this report to...



- Highlight the emerging companies in the industry

- Evaluate the competitive landscape and identify the companies to watch

- Know who’s striking strategic and tactical partnerships

- Monitor M&A activity and the changing competitive landscape

- Stay in touch with the make-up and performance of the industry

- Understand the trends which are shaping the sector’s operation

- Identify the leading products - this report showcases them!



Much more than just an annual report...



- For information to be valuable it must be current and this report includes valuable updating services. For one cost-effective price, you receive...

- The annual report

- Access to the daily reviewed and updated company profiles

- The updated cardiovascular device news channel to keep you abreast of the latest developments around the world



Now in its eighth year of publication, the report is driven by the latest takeovers and new entrants. The report has been written and researched by Espicom’s experts in the field Sarah Tomblin and Johanna Shiu. The report is backed up by a regular newsfeed of cardiovascular device articles that collectively provide a compelling package of competitive data. No other report provides such a level of complimentary information.



To buy the copy of this report, visit:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175267



Shining the spotlight on 59 companies who lead the market with novel and progressive technologies



- Abbott Laboratories

- Abiomed

- Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics

- AorTech International

- Arterial Remodeling Technologies

- AtCor Medical

- AtriCure

- Berlin Heart

- Bioheart

- Biosensors International

- Biotronik

- Blue Medical

- Boston Scientific

- B Braun

- Cambridge Heart

- CardiacAssist

- Cardica

- CardioFocus

- CardioKinetix

- CardioMEMS

- Cardionovum

- Carmat

- CircuLite

- Cordis

- CorMatrix Cardiovascular

- Defibtech

- Deltex Medical

- Edwards Lifesciences

- Elixir Medical

- Endologix

- Endosense

- Getinge AB

- Heartware International

- Hexacath

- Jarvik Heart

- Impulse Dynamics

- InspireMD

- LeMaitre Vascular

- Lombard Medical

- Medtronic

- MiCardia

- Miracor Medical Systems

- nContact

- Opto Circuits (India)

- OrbusNeich

- Reva Medical

- Sahajanand Medical Technologies

- SeptRX

- Sorin

- Stereotaxis

- St Jude Medical

- Sunshine Heart

- SynCardia Systems

- Teleflex

- Terumo

- Thoratec

- Vascular Solutions

- Volcano

- Zoll Medical



Latest Reports:



Failure Analysis Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174481



Failure analysis is the process of analyzing the cause of device failure by physical or chemical techniques. Failure analysis equipments are used in manufacturing industry where equipments play an important role in new product development and also improvement in the existing products. The whole process comprises of wide range of methods such as spectroscopy, nondestructive testing and microscopy for the subsequent examination of failed components. Nondestructive testing method (NDT) is the most preferred method because during the analysis failed products remain unaffected; thereby analysis is done using these methods.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/174481



The global market for failure equipment devices market is growing with the boom in semiconductors, life sciences and biomedicine industry. The failure analysis equipment market is categorized on the basis of various types of equipments and end users. These equipments are as follows secondary ion mass spectroscopy, broad ion milling, energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy, reactive ion etching, ion milling, focused ion beam and chemical mechanical polarization. The failure analysis equipments are also categorized on the basis of their usage in different markets such as semiconductors and data storage, thin film transistors, fiber optics, ceramics, metallurgy, polymers, bio-medical and life sciences, nanotechnology and nanomaterials and polymers markets.



Neurotherapeutic Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174480



Neurologic disorder can be defined as a change in the functioning of nervous system. These disorders occur due to the structural or biochemical change in the activity of brain, spinal cord and other nerves. Neurologic disorders can be primarily categorized into three main divisions namely central nervous system disorders, peripheral nervous system disorders and autonomous nervous system disorder. Many of the neurologic disorders involve progressive deterioration in physical and mental capabilities that disturbs both patient and patient’s family.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/174480



Changes in the brain activity are generally caused due to genetic disorders, infections, changing lifestyle, congenital health problems, brain injury and other traumas. These neurological disorders lead to symptoms such as muscle weakness, paralysis, poor condition, pain and other disorders. Most of the common diseases related with neurologic disorders are Alzheimers, Parkinson’s, huntington’s disease, neurological cancers, epilepsy and others traumas. Hence, neurotherapeutic drugs are given for the treatment of such discomfort causing diseases.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.