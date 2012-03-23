New Medical Devices market report from GBI Research: "Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2017 - Minimally Invasive Techniques and Cardiac Prosthetic Devices to Drive Future Growth"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2017 - Minimally Invasive Techniques and Cardiac Prosthetic Devices to Drive Future Growth" provides key data, information and analysis on the global cardiovascular devices market. The report provides the market landscape, competitive landscape and market trend information on ten cardiovascular devices market categories: cardiac rhythm management, interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular devices, cardiovascular surgery, prosthetic heart valves, external defibrillators, electrophysiology, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices, cardiovascular prosthetic devices and cardiac assist devices. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and provides a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each category. The report also reviews details about important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the cardiovascular devices market during the past four years. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- The market size of ten cardiovascular devices market categories: cardiac rhythm management, cardiology, interventional, peripheral vascular devices, cardiovascular surgery, prosthetic heart valves, external defibrillators, electrophysiology, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices, cardiovascular prosthetic devices and cardiac assist devices. - Annualized market revenue data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers and restraints by each category within the cardiovascular devices market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies.
- Key players covered include: Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, Sorin Group, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, and Philips Healthcare
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the cardiovascular devices market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cordis, Terumo Corporation, Sorin Group, Phillips Healthcare, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
