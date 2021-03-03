New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The recent study on Cardiovascular Device market by Reports and data suggests that the market was estimated to attain a value of USD 69.08 billion by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 6.8%. The most common Cardiovascular diseases include stroke, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart failure, heart arrhythmia, congenital heart disease etc. Cardiovascular Devices is an apparatus or a material made with a purpose of prevention, treatment and alleviation of the Cardiovascular disorder. It can be a device used for monitoring and diagnosis or for surgical intervention in the treatment of the diseases.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, General Electric Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and W.L. Gore & Associates, Getinge Group and Becton Dickinson and Company



The market for these medical devices are propelled by the high prevalence of the target disease due to unhealthy living habits like smoking, consumption of alcohol and hypertension coupled with a large amount of geriatric population. The advancements in science and technology to bring about minimally invasive methods to treat the disease and improved awareness about techniques to treat the disease. Appropriate medical reforms along with the suitable cost-effective treatments aided with coverage and reimbursements have shaped the growth curve. Also, strategic acquisitions and mergers along with primary product launches have fueled the market. However, unfavorable trade relations, high cost of device maintenance and lack of skilled personnel have become prime source of hindrances to the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Asia-Pacific regional segment of the cardiovascular device market has registered a very high CAGR. This can be attributed the rising population, especially the geriatric, adoption of unhealthy western lifestyle and heavy investments in health sector



Among the end users, the Cardiac diagnostic centers were popularized due to the ease and lack of delay in diagnosis and monitoring. Also, it is more economical than hospitals and hence it has registered a CAGR of 6.5%



Among the devices for Diagnostic and Monitoring, the ECG holds at least 40% of the share, this can be attributed to the augmented capacities of the new generation electrocardiograms.



The current and future product approvals have determined the strength of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, the Medtronic plc received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration Systems (USAD) for patients with chronic and severe heart failures to be treated with a new approach like the less invasive-implant approach via thoracotomy



The market being consolidated and restricted to a few very strong key players, the market situation is very difficult for the entrants especially for entrants to get tax cuts and product approvals



Top companies for instance, Medtronic acquired approval from FDA for a device DES made for the purpose of treating patients with Chronic Total Occlusion will come up in the near future



Europe has been able to capture almost 20% of the market share. This is because of the increasing number of people affected by cardiovascular diseases in the given regions. However, there are a lot of factors like stringent regulations and the effects of the recent political breakdown that has hindered the European market



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Cardiovascular Device Market based on Product Type, End Use and region.



Product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Diagnostic and monitoring devices

Electro cardiogram(ECG)

Echo cardiogram

Holter monitors

Event Monitors

PET scans

MRI scans

Cardiac CT

Surgical Devices

Pacemakers

Stents

Catheters

Guidewire

Electrosurgical Procedures

Valves

Occlusion Devices



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Coronary Heart Disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Stroke

Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital

Cardiac Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases



3.2. Increasing lifestyle diseases and rising geriatric population



3.3. Minimally invasive surgical methods



3.4. After math and survival rate



Chapter 4. Cardiovascular Device Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cardiovascular Device Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Cardiovascular Device Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Cardiovascular Device Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. High prevalence of target diseases across the world



4.4.1.2. Minimally invasive methods of treatment



4.4.1.3. Product approvals and innovations



4.4.1.4. Favorable medical reforms



4.4.1.5. Coverage and reimbursement scenarios



4.4.1.6. Medical awareness among people



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness



4.4.2.2. High cost of device maintenance



4.4.2.3. Lack of skilled personnel



4.4.2.4. Regulations



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Cardiovascular Device Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Cardiovascular Device PESTEL Analysis



Continued



