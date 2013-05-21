Cardiovascular Disease Treatments Redefined at Parkway Heart & Vascular Centre

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Cardiovascular disease is not synonymous to a heart attack. There are several kinds of heart diseases or cardiovascular diseases that one may be worse than the other. This is why taking good care of the heart is important, so many heart ailments can take someone’s life, a little precaution and a healthy lifestyle can reduce risks. However, if one is afflicted with the illness, sure solutions can be found at Parkway Heart and Vascular centre.



They have proper and safe treatments for cardiovascular diseases known to man. The cardiologist will check and analyse what the real problem is, diagnosis done here is the most professional and straight to the heart of the problem in order to provide a solution in the quickest and safest manner.



Their cardio and vascular or cardiovascular hybrid OR suite is the latest technology brought to Asia, a Philipps Allura Xper FD20 Flexmove Xray imaging system in combination with a real OR table. It is the newest technology that can fuse conventional surgery with image-guided intervention at the same time.



They have a complete staff of doctors specializing in different skills and cardiovascular sub-specialties. This will provide patients with accurate diagnosis, proper and safe treatments, and less time wasted on second guessing and eliminating errors in both diagnosis and treatment.



The latest technology and top notch doctors makes PHVC the best place to get heart diseases treated in all Asia.



About Parkway Heart and Vascular Centre

Parkway Heart and Vascular Centre is one of the best heart centres across globe located in Singapore. They have the most advanced technology to treat cardiovascular ailments that are considered the same with the best heart centres in the world.

They provide top notch health care services in Singapore and Asia.



