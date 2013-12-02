Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Increasing Prevalence and Promising Novel Drugs offset Patent Cliff Threat



, "Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 – Increasing Prevalence and Promising Novel Drugs offset Patent Cliff Threat", which provides insights into three cardiovascular therapeutic indications in the top eight markets of the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cardiovascular therapeutic indications, namely heart failure, myocardial infarction (MI), acute coronary syndrome (ACS). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these three cardiovascular indications.



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Scope



Disease overview and treatment usage patterns

Market size and forecast for heart failure, Myocardial Infarction (MI) and Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Geographic coverage includes the top eight markets (the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada) from 2012 to 2019

Major marketed products for the indications types covered

In-depth pipeline analysis for heart failure, MI and ACS

Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market

Key licensing and co-development agreements in the cardiovascular market



Reasons to Buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to:



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth

Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the cardiovascular market

Develop key strategic initiatives based upon an understanding of key focus areas and leading companies

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



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Table of Content



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 GBI Research Report Guidance



3 Therapeutic Landscape

3.1 Heart Failure

3.1.1 Symptoms

3.1.2 Etiology

3.1.3 Pathophysiology

3.1.4 Co-morbidities and Complications

3.1.5 Diagnosis

3.1.6 Classification

3.1.7 Prognosis and Disease Staging

3.1.8 Treatment Options

3.2 Myocardial Infarction

3.2.1 Symptoms

3.2.2 Etiology

3.2.3 Pathophysiology

3.2.4 Co-morbidities and Complications

3.2.5 Diagnosis

3.2.6 Classification

3.2.7 Treatment Options

3.3 Acute Coronary Syndrome

3.3.1 Symptoms

3.3.2 Etiology

3.3.3 Pathophysiology

3.3.4 Diagnosis

3.3.5 Treatment Options



4 Marketed Products

4.1 Heart Failure

4.2 Myocardial Infarction

4.3 Acute Coronary Syndrome

4.4 Key Marketed Products

4.4.1 Arixtra

4.4.2 Brilinta

4.4.3 Crestor

4.4.4 Diovan and Diovan HCT/Co-Diovan

4.4.5 Atacand

4.4.6 Lipitor

4.4.7 Clopidogrel bisulfate

4.4.8 Angiomax

4.4.9 Lovenox

4.4.10 Norvasc

4.4.11 Coreg

4.4.12 Ivabradine

4.4.13 Toprol-XL



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5 Pipeline Analysis

5.1 Heart Failure Pipeline

5.1.1 Overall Pipeline

5.1.2 Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

5.1.3 Pipeline Analysis by Mechanism of Action

5.2 Myocardial Infarction Pipeline

5.2.1 Overall Pipeline

5.2.2 Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

5.2.3 Pipeline Analysis by Mechanism of Action

5.3 Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline

5.3.1 Overall Pipeline

5.3.2 Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

5.3.3 Pipeline Analysis by Mechanism of Action

5.4 Promising Drug Candidates in the Pipeline

5.4.1 LCZ-696

5.4.2 Darapladib (SB-480848)

5.4.3 Neucardin

5.4.4 Cangrelor

5.4.5 Serelaxin (Novartis AG)



6 Cardiovascular Diseases Global Market to 2019, Market Forecast

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.1.2 Annual Cost of Treatment

6.1.3 Market Size

6.2 US

6.2.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.2.2 Annual Cost of Treatment



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