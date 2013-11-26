Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- GBI Research has released its pharmaceutical research, "Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019 - Promising Pipeline Drugs to Offset Revenue Decline from Generic Erosion and Off-Label Use", which provides insights into three cardiovascular therapeutic indications in in Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of India, China, Japan and Australia.



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The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cardiovascular therapeutic indications, namely heart failure, myocardial infarction (MI), acute coronary syndrome (ACS). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these three cardiovascular indications.



Scope



Disease overview and treatment usage patterns

Market size and forecast for heart failure, MI and ACS in APAC market from 2012 to 2019

Major marketed products for the indications types covered

In-depth pipeline analysis for heart failure, MI and ACS

Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market

Key licensing and co-development agreements in the cardiovascular market



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Reasons to Buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to:



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth

Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the cardiovascular market

Develop key strategic initiatives based upon an understanding of key focus areas and leading companies

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



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