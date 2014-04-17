Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market Worth $232.9 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The global Cardiovascular Information System market was valued at an estimated $160.0 million in 2013 and is expected to reach $232.9 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2013 to 2018. Various factors such as therising mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases, necessity to streamline the workflow in cardiac care departments, need to reduce healthcare costs, and the need to overcome the issues with ‘data silos’ have increased the demand for cardiovascular information system solutions. However, higher emphasis on the adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR), reluctance of healthcare providers to implement CVIS solutions, and the high cost of CVIS solutions are the factors that are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Browse 75 market data tables, 9 figures spread through 162 pages and in-depth TOC on “CVIS Market by Applications (Catheterization Lab, Vascular Lab, Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Electrophysiology), Delivery Mode, End Users (Small, Medium and Large Hospitals) & Components - Forecasts to 2018”



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The market is broadly classified based on application areas, components, provider entity capacity, delivery modes, and geographies. The application area segment is further divided into catheterization lab CVIS solutions, echocardiography lab CVIS solutions, electrocardiology (ECG) data management cardiovascular information system solutions, vascular lab CVIS solutions, and other Cardiovascular Information System solutions (hemodynamic, electrophysiology, cardiac CT/MRI, and nuclear cardiology). The echocardiography lab CVIS solution is the fastest-growing segment in the market.



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The components market is sub-divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is classified into on-premise, web-hosted, and cloud-based CVIS solutions. Owing to the cost-effectiveness and ability to meet the disaster recovery requirements of healthcare providers, several players are investing in cloud-based CVIS solutions. Cloud-based CVIS solutions are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



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The prominent players in the market include McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Lumedx (U.S.), Agfa Healthcare (Belgium), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Fujifilm (Japan), Merge Healthcare (U.S.), Digisonics (U.S.), and Cerner Corporation (U.S.).



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