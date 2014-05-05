New Healthcare research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Cardiovascular Information System Market by Applications (Catheterization Lab, Vascular Lab, Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Electrophysiology), Delivery Mode, End Users (Small, Medium and Large Hospitals) & Components - Forecasts to 2018
CVIS is used to manage a large amount of imaging and analytical data generated from cardiology departments. CVIS provides solutions for problems arising from data silos created in various cardiology modalities, owing to the proprietary format in which images were stored in multi-vendor PACS. With a CVIS in place, acquisition, management, and storage of images and reporting becomes easier, and image sharing and communication amongst these modalities becomes streamlined.
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The major factors driving the growth of the CVIS market include the need to control the mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases, the necessity to streamline the workflow across the cardiac care continuum, and the need to reduce healthcare costs and overcome the issues with 'data silos'. However, higher emphasis on adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR), reluctance of healthcare providers to implement CVIS solutions, and higher capital investment for CVIS implementation, are the factors that are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The report segments the CVIS market based on application areas, provider entity capacity, components, delivery modes, and geography. Various application areas of the CVIS market include catheterization lab CVIS solutions, echocardiography lab CVIS solutions, Electrocardiology (ECG) data management CVIS solutions, vascular lab CVIS solutions, and other CVIS solutions such as hemodynamic, electrophysiology, cardiac CT/MRI, and nuclear cardiology. The echocardiography lab CVIS solution is the fastest-growing segment in the CVIS market. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing volume of echocardiography procedures performed. For instance, according to the American Journal of Heart, in the Veterans Administration Healthcare System (U.S.), the number of echocardiograms increased by 112.2% from 2000 to 2007. CVIS can be deployed as on premise, web-hosted, or cloud-based model. At present, several players are investing in cloud-based CVIS solutions, as these solutions are cost-effective and meet the disaster recovery requirements of healthcare providers.
Countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and Brazil are expected to serve as new revenue pockets for the CVIS market. Healthcare reforms, government initiatives, growing awareness regarding healthcare IT solutions such as CVIS, and increasing investments are the factors that are resulting in an increase in the adoption of CVIS solutions in these regions.
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