Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market Is Booming: Expected to Attain a Market Size of USD 1.3 Billion by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research “Global Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market (2011 – 2016)”global cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market is estimated to be USD 797million in 2011 and expected to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2010 to 2016. The ECG Monitoring Equipments segment is the leading market contributor with a share of around 51% in 2010.



Browse full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiovascular-monitoring-diagnostic-devices-market.html



Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the largest cause of deaths globally, around 17.3 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2008. This amounts to 30% of all deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.3 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.2 million were due to stroke. Low- and middle-income countries are the largest affectedwith CVDs. An estimated 80% of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries. By 2030, almost 23.6 million people will die from CVDs, mainly from heart disease and stroke and are projected to be the single leading causes of death.



With the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and the condition upswingsglobally, the demand for cardiovascular devices is growing.Around 30 million people are severely affected by cardiovascular diseases every year. A considerable market growth is provided in the stress testing systems and diagnostics all over the world by the emerging markets.The overall sales in 2009 was USD 34.9 billion as compared to the projected sale for 2010, estimated to be USD 36.2 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% in the global market for cardiovascular devices. There are two sub-segments accounting for the high demand—cardiac rhythm management and cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices.



In 2009, the sales in diagnostic cardiovascular devices amounted to USD 11.1 billion, and in 2015, is estimated to reach USD 15.5 billion with a CAGR of 5.7% The U.S. represents the largest market in the worldwide cardiovascular disease market and Europe represents the second largest market, followed by Japan.The global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic (CMD) devices marketis estimated to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2010 – 2016.This market comprises of Electrocardiograph (ECG) monitoring equipment, ECG stress testing systems, Holter monitoring systems, ECG data monitoring systems, event monitoring systems, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and cardiopulmonary stress testing systems. The largest segment growing at 10.7% over the period 2010 – 2016 and valued at USD 410.5 million in 2010 was the ECG monitoring equipment.



GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Cardiac Science Corp (now OptoCircuits) and Schiller AG are the leading companies in the global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic devices market, with a combined share of more than 60%.



Scope and Overview



The objective of the study on “Global Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market” is to gain detailed market insights for cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devicesused to treat CVDs in developing economies where the reported CVD incidence is very high and also in developed economies where advanced technologies are being rapidly implemented. The market is analyzed on the basis of growth trends, ongoing developments, market penetration and revenue share.The report also covers the strategies followed by “Global Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market” players.



Segmentation & Analysis

The report segments and analyzes the “Global Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market” on the basis of following sub-categories:



Major Geographic Markets



U.S.

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Japan

China

India

Australia

Brazil

Canada



This section provides in-depth analysis of cardiovascular devices market size and growth forecast for each sub segment, driving factors and challenges prevailing in the overall and at the micro market levels, and opportunities and future outlook for all the levels.



Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market



ECG Monitoring Equipment

Holter Monitor

Stress Testing

Cardiac Monitor



This section provides in-depth analysis of cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices marketsize and growth forecast for each sub segment and opportunities and future outlook for all the levels.



Product Pipeline Analysis



This section analyses the new product developments and impact on the market.



Company Profiles of Top Players



This section provides brief overview of top market players in the “Global Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market”. The profile of each company includes brief overview, key financials, product & services, recent developments and key strategies adopted by the player.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Ms Amita

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Blog : http://medicalcaremarketnews.wordpress.com/