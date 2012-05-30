Cardiovascular Pharmaceuticals Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Cardiovascular pharmaceuticals market in India is the second largest contributor to domestic pharmaceutical sales, contributing around 15.6%. Since India has a huge patient pool, the Indian market is characterized by a huge demand for cardiovascular drugs. It is a highly fragmented market with a large number of foreign and domestic players. The huge increase in the patient population, patent expiry of popular blockbuster drugs, increase in disposable income and introduction of newer and better drugs is helping the market to grow. The Indian Government, on its part has taken initiatives to reduce drug prices, has made certain reforms in the tax structure and has undertaken various control programmes. The market is expected to exhibit steady growth over the next few years.



The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief insight into the major cardiovascular drug classes. It then moves to the market overview section which provides an insight into the global market and then moves on to the Indian market, highlighting the Cardiovascular Pharmaceuticals market size and growth.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry including increasing patient population, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, increase in disposable income and introduction of newer and better drugs. The key challenges include strong competition between the different pharma companies and competition from complementary and alternative medicines.



The government initiatives section gives analyses the efforts to reduce drug prices, changes in the customs duty structure and the various control programmes undertaken by the Government.



A brief overview of the drug market value chain, drug regulations and patents is presented in the next section. It analyses the pharmaceutical value chain, and focuses on the different stages of clinical trial that a drug must pass through. Drug regulations in India and drugs approved for marketing have been provided. A snapshot of different regulatory frameworks existing in the Indian pharma industry has been provided. The section also provides a list of important patent approvals for cardiovascular drugs.



The competition section gives overview of pharmaceutical companies in the country operating in the cardiovascular pharmaceutical industry. Thereafter, the report highlights the features of the major players operating in the market in detail. It includes elaborate profile of the major players in the market along with their financial analysis. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario. It also incorporates the recent developments in the Indian Cardiovascular Pharmaceutical industry.



The strategic recommendations section focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares. The strategic recommendations section focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares. Foray into the preventive care therapeutic segment will help the companies gain a competitive advantage over the others. Companies can focus on development of such cardiovascular drugs which can be used as preventive medicines, but without any side effects. Also, efficient marketing strategies are required to make both the physicians and the patients aware of such preventive medicines.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78724/cardiovascular-pharmaceuticals-market-in-india-2012.html