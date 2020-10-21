Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020



The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiovascular surgery devices and related services. Cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment are used in cardiac surgery and other cardiovascular procedures performed to repair structural defects of the cardiovascular system of the heart and its damaged or blocked valves and vessels. Cardiovascular surgery devices are divided into perfusion disposables, beating heart surgery systems, cardiopulmonary bypass equipment and cardiac ablation devices.



Rising geriatric population along with the rising deaths related to cardiovascular disorders is driving the cardiovascular surgical devices market. According to American Heart Association (AHA), in the US, approximately 43.7 million aged above 60 suffered from cardiovascular disorders. It is also reported by AHA that death related to cardiac diseases amount to 17.3 million per year and is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030, world-wide. Due to these factors, higher number of surgeries are being performed, thereby driving the market.



The global cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market was valued at about $27.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $35.69 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022.



North America was the largest region in the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The cardiovascular surgical devices market may be restrained due to stringent and longer approval process by the regulatory authorities. According to a researcher from Harvard Business School, innovative first-mover products such as implantable defibrillators or trans-catheter heart valves are delayed for approvals by FDA, thereby adding to the development cost to the manufacturer. For new cardiovascular devices (first-entrants), the innovator spends 7.2 months longer than the first follow-on innovator. For example, Edwards Lifesciences trans-catheter heart valve, was approved in Europe 4 years before it was approved in the USA. The study also estimated the financial loss associated with the delay in getting the approval. The delay may cost firms an average of $6.7 million to the already existing $94 million average price to introduce a new medical device to market, thereby hampering companies pursuit on new innovations.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this.



