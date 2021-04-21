Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Size – USD 1.46 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for cardiovascular ultrasound systems in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical center globally.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market is forecast to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cardiovascular ultrasound system or the echocardiogram is a noninvasive ultrasound method of examining the circulation in the blood vessels of the body. In a cardiovascular ultrasound system, the sound waves are transmitted through the tissues of the cardiovascular area. The global cardiovascular ultrasound system market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of cardiovascular diseases and the use of ultrasound system are drastically being propelled. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the cardiovascular ultrasound system in various healthcare centers is expected to accelerate the growth of this market.
The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to its adoption of advanced equipment & machineries for cardiac diseases, coupled with the increasing geriatric cardiovascular diseases and extensive demand for cardiovascular ultrasound systems in the cardiac departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with surgical needs in China, and India, and is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Online retailing supply of the surgical instruments and devices has been trendy in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
Doppler ultrasound imaging system helps estimate the speed of blood flow and conditions involving heart valves, blood clots, and arteries having identified the blocked and bulging arteries. Doppler ultrasound is supposedly a suitable replacement of arteriography and venography. Doppler sub-segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.
The stress echocardiogram is performed while the patient exercises on a stationary bicycle or a treadmill. This test helps visualize the motion of the cardiac walls and pumping action in a stressed situation when the heart rate goes faster. The stress echocardiogram is calculated to be propelled with a growth rate of 3.3% during the forecast period.
Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospitals based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern cardiovascular ultrasound systems, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 8.2% throughout the forecast period.
Key participants include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison, Fujifilm Corporation, Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., and Kalamed Medical Systems, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cardiovascular ultrasound system market on the basis of type, sales channel, type of imaging, technology, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Transthoracic Echocardiogram
Transesophageal Echocardiogram
Stress Echocardiogram
Dobutamine Stress Echocardiogram
Intravascular Ultrasound
Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Online Retailing
Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
Type of Imaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Color
Monochrome
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
2D
3D
4D
Doppler
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Hospitals
Clinics & Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
North America
S
Europe
K
France
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Key Highlights of the Report:
Extensive analysis of the competitive scenario along with key developmental patterns
Supply chain analysis and latest technological advancements
Market forecast for 8 years covering all the segments and sub-segments in key regions and countries
In-depth analysis of current and emerging market trends and market dynamics
Insights on rivers, restraints, growth prospects, and market opportunities
SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
