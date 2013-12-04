CardJoy: Find the Perfect Credit Card

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Finding a new credit card that offers the perfect mix of rewards and benefits is very satisfying, however mining through details and fine print on credit card issuer websites can take hours and is impractical. CardJoy’s search filters and reviews simplify this task, allowing users to easily and efficiently find the right card in minutes.



Visitors to the site can take advantage of a comprehensive set of filters that categorize dozens of credit cards by features, rewards, credit level and issuer. Vital card information is presented in a side-by-side display for quick comparison with single-click access to detailed reviews and applications. Users can further explore their options by browsing CardJoy’s 17 “Best of” articles that group top-rated choices by category including: best cards for travelers, best cards for families, best cards by credit level and several articles ranking the best of miles, points and cash back cards. CardJoy’s editors carefully select credit cards for the “Best of” lists and update them frequently to reflect the top offers on the market.



CardJoy also offers information about other credit-related products including credit scores, credit reports and debt management. Consumers can access educational articles and recommendations on a wide range of credit products and services, saving time and eliminating the typical hassle of navigating numerous sites for information.



About CardJoy

CardJoy is an informational website for consumers focused on providing reviews and educational articles covering credit cards and other credit related products. For more information please visit: http://www.cardjoy.org/.



Media Contact:

Michael DePasquale

mike@cardjoy.org

Las Vegas, NV

http://www.cardjoy.org/