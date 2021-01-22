Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors.



Investors who are current long term investors in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in the Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC follows a lawsuit filed against Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of investors in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC stocks, concerns whether certain Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Sections 12(a)(2) and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material fact regarding, among other things, investors' expected rates of return on their investment. In this action, plaintiff seeks, among other things, an award of rescission or rescissory damages and prejudgment interest.



Those who purchased shares of Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.