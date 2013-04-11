Cards Against Humanity Reviews for 2013 Now Available at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Cards Against Humanity is a card game that is targeted specifically towards adults, and it continues to grow in popularity all the time as more and more people discover this game.



Many retailers of toys and games are reporting that it is currently their top-selling game, and the latest best-seller list on Amazon indicates that both the original version of this game and the expansion packs are dominating the sales chart.



In response to this massive popularity, Articate.com have decided to review Cards Against Humanity and discuss why people should consider buying this game.



They point out that this game is quite rude and obscene, which is why it should only ever be played by adults, but also highlight the fact that it is also a great deal of fun as well.



In addition to explaining how the game works, they also include a video of this game being played, and it is clear from watching this video that it is indeed a lot of fun, and seemingly extremely funny as well.



A spokesman for Articate.com said:



"I had the pleasure of playing Cards Against Humanity for the first time over Christmas with a group of friends, and I can honestly say that it was the best game I've played for quite some time."



"In fact I have since purchased all three of the expansion packs so that we now have lots more questions and lots more possible answers we can use whenever we play this game in the future."



Anyone that would like to find out more about this Cards Against Humanity card game, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/04/10/cards-against-humanity-review/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.