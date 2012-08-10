Care for Mental Health Patients in Jeopardy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Research suggests that psychological therapies (e.g. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy CBT) are essential in the treatment of mental health problems including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and in many cases should be offered to sufferers instead of medication. However, the effectiveness of these ‘talking therapies’ is dependent upon the expertise of the mental health professional delivering them and that expertise comes at a cost which the NHS and many private sector providers (including The Priory) are not willing to bear.



Increasingly the trend in both the public and private sector is to offer the jobs traditionally undertaken by Doctors of Clinical and Counselling Psychologists to therapists with significantly less training and experience in order to save money and maximise profits. Doctors of Clinical and Counselling Psychology undergo between seven and nine years of full time training to ensure that they are equipped to deal with the whole range of mental health problems across the lifespan. Such an extensive training however means that these skilled professionals are relatively expensive to employ upon qualification and so the NHS and now some private sector providers, are turning to their less skilled colleagues in order to cut financial corners. Increasingly nurses are being used to fill the positions traditionally occupied by Psychologists because due to their training and skill set, they are much cheaper to employ.



Such a short sighted solution to funding issues (in the NHS) and maximising profits (in private sector organisations) has only one loser; the patient. Expecting the same standard of care and treatment from less qualified and experience staff although cheaper can only lead to problems longer term as therapist are faced by patients with mental health problems too complex and severe for their skill set. Exacerbation of symptoms, staff burnout and increased waiting times are only some of the consequence of such cost cutting strategies.



The British CBT & Counselling Service take a longer term and thus more responsible view when planning services for individual with mental health problems and only employ Doctors of Clinical and Counselling Psychology (or their clinical equivalent). With between 7-9 years of training and a minimum of 3 years post qualification experience our Psychologists specialise in CBT for adults and children with a range of mental health problems including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, grief, relationship problems. This ensures that patients receive the best treatment from the most skilled professionals. A requirement of Psychologists employment with the service also includes ongoing training and development to guarantee that the most up to date and cutting edge methods are incorporated in treatment programmes in line with recent research and developments in the field of mental health. Appointments are available immediately at clinics across the country (Richmond, Clapham, Fulham, Stamford, Nottingham).



