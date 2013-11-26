Care for Your Hip Dysplastic Dog with Advanced Hip & Joint Formula

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Containing compounds that promote healthy joints, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula provides dogs with natural pain relief from hip dysplasia.



Dog hip dysplasia, which takes place when the hip joints fail to develop normally, can be a truly debilitating condition. It causes dogs to experience chronic pain, which affects their quality of life. Dogs that suffer from hip dysplasia have difficulties getting up and are reluctant to run, jump, and climb stairs. However, there are hip and joint supplements that provide hip dysplasia pain relief and remedy. One of which is Advanced Hip & Joint Formula by Choice Nutrition Supplements.



This hip and joint supplement for dogs contains compounds that are necessary for the prevention from and repair of damage to the joints and connective tissues. These essential compounds include chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. In addition to providing pain relief, the hip and joint supplement also protects dogs’ hips, joints, and other connective tissues from free radical damage as it contains powerful antioxidants such as Vitamin C and manganese.



Although Advanced Hip & Joint Formula comes in tablets, dog owners will not have any difficulty giving it to their four-legged friends as it comes in savory chicken flavor. Moreover, it contains twice the amount of active ingredients in similar products to meet the needs of large dog breeds from 30 pounds to 100+ pounds.



“My dog loves this product. He thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in the joint department. He has already had 2 knee replacements, so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com