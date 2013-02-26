Care Indeed Announces New Care Manager for Its East Bay Office

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Care Indeed is a home care agency that provides discreet personal care and companionship for older adults and seniors who wish to remain in their homes. The agency offers a wide range of quality home care services and support which include assistance with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. Caregivers lend a hand with household tasks like light housekeeping, laundry, ironing, cooking, and grocery shopping. They also drive and escort clients to appointments and social activities.



Sprague is a Licensed Vocational Nurse with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He had worked at the



Pacifica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and he volunteers at the VITAS Innovative Hospice Care and San



Francisco General Hospital. A recipient of Clinical Excellence Award for Patient Care, he brings with him an experience of working with resources in the community. Prior to joining the healthcare industry, he enjoyed a successful career in sales as a banker and as a membership representative for a health and fitness center. He is an



American Marketing Association’s Marketing Award Recipient.



“Matthew has a valuable network of contacts and has proven his ability to lead companies in achieving unprece-dented growth ,” said Care Indeed CEO Dee Bustos. “He is highly trained and experienced in fields related to care management, including nursing, gerontology, social work, and psychology. He has what it takes to lend expert assistance to the elderly and their families. We are very excited to have him on our team.”



About Care Indeed

Care Indeed is one of Northern California's fastest-growing home care agencies. Established in 2010, their main office is located in Palo Alto with satellite offices in San Francisco, San Jose and Orinda. It offers 24/7 phone support and serves the entire Bay area--San Francisco, North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula, and South Bay. Whether you're looking to hire a caregiver for as little as a few hours a day or live-in service, Care Indeed can assist.



