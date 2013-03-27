Care Indeed to Host "Post-Stroke Seminar" Next Month

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Care Indeed, in collaboration with the Pacific Stroke Association, and Avenidas Village, is conducting a free seminar called “How To Navigate Your Post-Stroke Recovery Journey.” The event, scheduled on April 11, 2013 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. , will be held at La Comida of Avenidas, 450 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301.



The effects of stroke can range from mild to severe, reversible to permanent. Some people recover completely from strokes, but more than two-thirds of survivors will have residual dysfunction. The seminar is designed to educate the community about supporting stroke survivors in all phases of stroke care. Focus Areas include: Emergency 911; Hospitalization/Rehabilitation; Case Management/Fiduciary; and Home Care/Nutrition/Exercise.



Admission is free; however, reservations are required. Reserve your seat today by calling (650) 328-1001. For sponsorship opportunities to showcase your products and services, contact Amrita Sanyal, Care Indeed’s



Community Relations Director, at (650) 328-1001 or amritas@careindeed.com.



About Care Indeed

Care Indeed is one of Northern California's fastest-growing home care agencies. Established in 2010, their main office is located in Palo Alto with satellite offices in San Francisco, San Jose, and Orinda. It offers 24/7 phone support and serves the entire Bay area--San Francisco, North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula, and South Bay. For more information, please visit ww.careindeed.com or contact them toll free at (877) 50 GET-CARE. You can also follow Care Indeed at Facebook.com/careindeed1 and Twitter.com/CareIndeed1.



Company: Care Indeed, Inc.

Website: http://www.careindeed.com/

Address: 855 El Camino Real, Bldg. 4, Suite 280, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Email: info@careindeed.com

Tel No: (650) 328-1001