A new independent 160 page research with title 'Care Management Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and important players/vendors such as IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cerner Corporation etc.



Summary

According to Research Analyst, the Global Care Management Solutions market is accounted for $7.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.43%. Government initiatives and regulations promoting patient-centric care and increasing geriatric population are driving the market. However, huge investments and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth.



Care management solutions are used by payer, government bodies, providers and employer groups. Care management solutions are web-based integrated healthcare solutions that provide quality care to patients with the use of products and services in a cost-effective manner at a reduced risk.



Amongst application, disease management is the highest growth in this segment can be attributed to the ability of these solutions to reduce the cost of care with the help of protocol management and prevent episodes of ill health through comprehensive health management. By geography, North America can be attributed to the rising adoption of Care Management Solutions by healthcare providers and payers to meet the healthcare goals of better-quality care and lower healthcare costs. Also, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation.



Some of the key players in the Care Management Solutions market include IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Exlservice Holdings, Inc., Casenet, LLC, Health Catalyst, LLC, Salesforce.Com, Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Epic Systems, Medecision, Inc, Zeomega Inc and I2i Population Health.



Delivery Modes Covered:

- Cloud-Based Solutions

- On-Premise Solutions

- Web-based



Components Covered:

- Services

- Software



Applications Covered:

- Case Management

- Utilization Management

- Chronic Care Management

- Disease Management



End Users Covered

- Payers

- Providers

- Other End Users



Regions Covered:

- North America US, Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



....Continued



