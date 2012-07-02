Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning Offers Repair Services Performed By Expert Contractors

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- All kinds of air conditioning repair services include everything from replacement to new installation jobs. After that it requires a look at insulation values, windows, and orientation of the home to confirm the proper size of the equipment needed. Timely central air conditioning maintenance, installation, and repair of the latest high efficiency home comfort systems from Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning will no doubt improve your home comfort and reduce energy bills.



An air conditioner that’s too small will not keep a home sufficiently cool, but what many don't realize is that an oversized system will turn on and off more than necessary, wasting expensive energy and possibly putting undue strain on the compressor. Care Temp Air Conditioning and Heating in Toms River will determine the optimum size for a home by making a careful study of its cooling needs. Window dimensions and exposure, floor space, insulation and local climate, heat generating appliances, the directions a home follows, and even the amount of the home’s exterior shaded by trees will influence the size of the air conditioner unit that is needed.



Care Temp Heating & AC Repair in Manasquan, NJ is one of the few New Jersey home and air conditioning contractors that provides expert installation and repair service, competitive pricing, and total customer satisfaction. You can certainly count on the experts at Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning to keep a house cool and comfortable when the summers are at its peak.



About Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning offers free estimates for replacements and repair. All services are available 24/7, so you can book this HVAC Contractor in Manasquan, NJ for repair and air conditioning in Forked River, Point Pleasant, Manalapan, Toms River, Ocean County, Manasquan, Waretown, and Monmouth County, NJ any time to receive awesome air conditioning repair services!