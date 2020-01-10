Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Advises on How to Handle a Winter Heating Emergency

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Heating emergencies can occur without notice at any time during the winter season. Furnaces can lose power, elements can burn out, and heating systems can suddenly start to emit cold air instead of heat. As the leading provider of heating maintenance services in Toms River, NJ, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has recently advised on what to do a heating system or furnaces suddenly break down.



If a boiler, furnace, heat pump, or HVAC system breaks down, the priority should be to call a qualified professional from Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning to get it fixed. However, in the meantime, the ambient temperature in the home can drop swiftly, leaving inhabitants to deal with a cold and uncomfortable situation in the home.



In this emergency scenario, it's advised that all curtains should be closed, and draft excluders such as pillows or rolled-up towels should be placed in any cracks beneath doors or around windows. Wearing additional layers of clothes will help to retain more body heat, so wearing an extra hat or pair of socks can be a good idea. Blankets are also a great way to keep warm in the event of a heating emergency.



Electric blankets offer alternative sources of heat, as do electric heaters; for those that have no access to an electric heater, it's worth asking friends, family, or neighbors if there is a spare one available to borrow. Additionally, some charities and local authorities offer emergency heating assistance in extreme cases.



For additional information, or to schedule emergency furnace maintenance in Brick, NJ, visit https://www.caretemp.com/.



