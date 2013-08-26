Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Announces $250 off New Heating System Installations

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning, HVAC contractor in Point Pleasant NJ, has been offering a wide range of residential and commercial services for over 20 years. The staff at Care Temp will service and install equipment from every manufacturer. At Care Temp, the customer’s wants and needs are the number one priority. In fact, Care Temp will offer a free estimate on repairs that other contractors told a customer were irreparable. In the case that a piece of equipment does need to be replaced, Care Temp can offer more options than any other contractor. Now, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is offering an incredible $250 discount on new heating system installations.



It is hard to believe that the summer is almost over. Children will be back in school in a few short weeks and before there is a chance to think, the holiday season will be here. Fall is a great time of year to enjoy the comfortable temperatures outdoors. Property owners can really take advantage of energy savings by opening up windows and allowing nature to regulate temperatures in the beginning of fall. However, quickly enough, the winter will arrive and the thermostat will need to be cranked up.



The professionals from Care Temp recommend completing a thorough evaluation of one’s heating system during the fall months. This way, if there are any issues they can be addressed before the brutally cold temperatures arrive. There are many reasons to consider installing a new heating system. Many new energy efficient units, installed before the end of 2013, will be eligible for certain tax savings. Furthermore, Care Temp is now offering an additional $250 in savings on new installations. Whether a homeowner needs air conditioning in Monmouth County or a new heating system in Ocean County, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is the place to call.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has had the pleasure since 1991 to provide residents in New Jersey areas of Monmouth and Ocean County the highest quality of heating, air conditioning needs for optimal comfort. Their technicians who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



To learn more visit http://www.caretemp.com