Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Now Offering $150 off Central Air Conditioning Replacement

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Spring is here and that means summer is not far behind. The winter was harsh and homeowners remember the brutal summer in 2012. In fact, 2012 marked the hottest year ever recorded in New Jersey’s history. Additionally, 2012 marked the hottest year ever in the entire twelve-state northeast region. There is no telling how hot the summer of 2013 will be, but homeowners ought to prepare for the worst. A damaged or malfunctioning central air conditioning unit can leave homeowners extremely uncomfortable. Now, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is offering customers an opportunity to save $150 on eligible central air conditioning replacement.



The spring is a great time to save some money on energy bills. However, homeowners may benefit from checking out the condition of their central air units before the sweltering temperatures of the summer arrive. Thankfully, many damaged central air conditioning units can be replaced at a significantly lower cost than a new installation. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning offers air conditioning repair in Jackson and surrounding areas. New Jersey had an average temperature of 55.9 degrees in 2012. That number is impressively high, considering it accounts for some extreme lows in the winter. 2012 marked the highest temperatures in New Jersey since they began recording in 1895.



New Jersey wasn’t the only state with record high temperatures in 2012. The entire Northeast was affected by the blistering heat. In fact, researchers at Cornell found 2012 to be the warmest year on record for the Northeast since 1895.The point is, that this summer could get very hot and homeowners don’t want to be stuck without central air. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is now offering homeowners an opportunity to replace a central air conditioning unit at a more affordable price. Customers can take comfort in the fact that they will receive the high quality service with $150 in savings.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has had the pleasure since 1991 to provide residents in New Jersey areas of Monmouth and Ocean County the highest quality of heating, air conditioning needs for optimal comfort. Their technicians who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



