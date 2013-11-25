Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Now Offering $20 off a Service Call

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is pleased to announce that they are now offering $20 off any service call. Now is the time to have the heat pump, boiler, or furnace serviced, so take advantage of this $20 coupon by setting up an appointment today.



It feels as though winter has arrived on the east coast and everyone is surely using the heating system for the home. Some homeowners may not realize how inefficient their heating system is running and may assume everything is fine. Chances are, if the homeowners do not have the heat pump, boiler, or furnace serviced yearly, they are wasting money every month on the energy bill. The cost of the service call, especially with the $20 off coupon, can be made up in energy savings for the year. A simple cleaning and replacement of old parts in a heat pump, boiler, or furnace, will not only extend the life of the heating unit, but can also significantly increase the energy efficiency of the home or office. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is also offering $150 off a gas boiler or gas furnace replacement. Take advantage of their free estimates and be on the way to a warmer and more energy efficient home.



There are some items that homeowners can do themselves throughout the year to keep the heating system running to its maximum efficiency. The fully certified and trained professionals as Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning will teach homeowners how to properly care for the heating system in the home. There are some easy tasks the homeowners can take care of such as changing out the filter in a heat pump every few months. It’s important to get quality air filters, as it will keep the air in the home clean and free from dust and allergens.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has had the pleasure since 1991 to provide residents in New Jersey areas of Monmouth and Ocean County the highest quality of heating, air conditioning needs for optimal comfort. Their technicians, who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



To learn more visit http://www.caretemp.com.