Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Now Offering Furnace Repair Services in Ocean County

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- It is heading into the time of year when air conditioning units are shut off and furnaces are powered on to heat the home in the colder months. Before the temperatures become unbearable, it is important to test the furnace to make sure it is still working properly. If a problem is detected in the furnace and homeowners are stuck without heat, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to repair furnaces in Ocean County.



The professional technicians will come to the home to determine the root of the problem and work diligently and efficiently to repair the furnace in a timely manner. Whether the home is heated by gas, electric, or oil powered furnace, the technicians at Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning are trained to handle any type of heating repair in Freehold and all of Monmouth County, as well as Ocean County, New Jersey.



The experts at Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning will communicate with the client exactly how the situation was handled. Utilizing some of the most innovative equipment in the industry, technicians will provide their expertise on how to properly maintain the unit in the future to prevent further maintenance.



If the furnace or boiler is beyond repair, the professionals will offer their services to replace it. Possessing some of the top brand names, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning will replace the furnace with Honeywell, Rheem, Carrier, Burnham, or other brands at the client’s request. Whether needing a furnace repair service or boiler repair in Ocean County, the technicians work in a professional manner to get the heat running in the client’s home as quick as possible.



For more information regarding the services provided by Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning or to take advantage of their free estimates and same day service for gas boiler and furnace repairs, please call 855-788-TEMP or visit their website today.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has had the pleasure since 1991 to provide residents in New Jersey areas of Monmouth and Ocean County the highest quality of heating, air conditioning needs for optimal comfort. Their technicians who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



To learn more visit http://www.caretemp.com.