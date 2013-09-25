Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Now Offering Their Services for Heating Repairs

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- As the summer has passed and the cooler temperatures are on the way, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is now offering their services to repair heaters. In the midst of allergy and flu season, many families will cease to open the windows for fresh air and will begin to utilize their heating system on chilly days. If problems arise with the unit, the trained technicians at Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning will work diligently to repair the system and get heat flowing into the house as quickly as possible.



It’s best to test the heating system while the weather is still bearable than to wait until the first drastic temperature drop to turn the heater on and realize it doesn’t work. There’s no feeling worse than having a house that is sub-30 degrees and having to stay at a hotel. For heating repair in Monmouth County, the technicians at Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning will go to the client’s home to check the unit and determine the best route to take in order to properly fix the system. No matter the make or model of the heating unit, the professionals are certified and fully licensed to treat and care for any brand, from Rheem to Honeywell to Carrier to Navien.



Offering quality work and low prices for heating repair in Ocean County, the professionals at Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning use the latest equipment to ensure a safe and speedy installation. If using digital thermostats, the technicians will walk the customer through how to properly operate it and the best temperature to keep it on during the winter months.



Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning offers free estimates for those who are considering the installation of a new heating unit with replacement the same day. No longer will families have to live without heat or wait extended periods of time for their heater to be fixed. Serving the entire Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey, there’s no better heating repair company than Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning. For more information, please call 855-788-TEMP.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has had the pleasure since 1991 to provide residents in New Jersey areas of Monmouth and Ocean County the highest quality of heating, air conditioning needs for optimal comfort. Their technicians who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



To learn more visit http://www.caretemp.com.