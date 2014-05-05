Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Now Offering Variety of AC Repair Services This May

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is pleased to announce they are now offering a variety of AC repair services this May. When it comes to AC repair in Manalapan NJ and surrounding areas, the company has over twenty years of experience and customer support. With summer rolling around soon, residents throughout New Jersey can have their AC system fixed before warmer weather begins to heat up the East Coast. The company performs AC repair and installation services for Brick, Freehold, Monroe, Manasquan, Manchester and surrounding areas.



Part of the problem with hiring a company for air conditioning service in Toms River, NJ, or surrounding areas, is having the job completed in one day’s time. Many companies take a few days, if not weeks to do simple repairs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning offers same-day service when repairing or installing an AC system. This is because the technicians who show up to the job site make sure they have all of the necessary parts and equipment needed to complete the job properly. The company also offers a free estimate when customers inquire about a professional installation on their AC system.



Residents, who have already chosen another AC repair company, may be told that their unit cannot be repaired. If this is the case, residents can contact Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning for a second opinion. To inquire about a second opinion, please call 800-688-TEMP. A professional customer support specialist will be glad to any questions or concerns a customer may have about their unit.



To ensure their professional service reaches all areas of New Jersey this summer, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has offices in Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has had the pleasure since 1991 to provide residents in New Jersey areas of Monmouth and Ocean County the highest quality of heating, air conditioning needs for optimal comfort. Their technicians, who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



To learn more visit http://www.caretemp.com.