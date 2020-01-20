Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning Offers Repair Services for Furnaces, Heat Pumps, and Boilers This Winter

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is currently taking bookings for essential heat pump, boiler, and furnace repairs this winter. With the cold weather approaching, homeowners are advised to invest in professional inspections by the leading provider of heating repair services in Jackson, NJ, and nearby regions. The company's team of expert AC and heating contractors recently advised on the importance of heat pump repairs.



One of the downsides of owning a dual-use heat pump system is that they require additional maintenance in comparison with traditional boilers, furnaces, or AC units. Strange noises, freezing up, frequent cycling, and a spike in utility bills are all signals that something could be wrong with a heat pump system. Professional intervention when these problems arise can prevent small issues from becoming costly repairs or replacements.



Homeowners are also advised to be mindful of the age of their heat pump. Depending on the model and make, these systems are designed to last roughly 10 to 15 years. The manufacturer's date should be easy to check. If the heat pump is nearing the end of its lifespan, it may be a good idea to invest in a replacement.



Finally, keeping a close eye on heating and cooling systems is a crucial aspect of home or business ownership. Filters on AC systems and heat pumps should be cleaned or replaced every one to three months. Heating systems should also be checked for signs of electrical issues, dander, dust, or other potential problems. Some of these problems can be dealt with by the homeowner; for others, professional heating repair staff are required.



