Care Ultima Ads Exclusive World-Class ID Safe Choice Program for Members

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Care Ultima is now making available the exclusive ID Safe Choice program for its members across the United States. Loaded already with over 16 other major services including discounted health and wellness, lifestyle, and identity theft services, the ID Safe Choice program will provide members an additional $1,000,000 insurance policy to all account holders. The policy can be extended to up to three dependents in the family that may also live in a household. With an annual value exceeding over $575 a year, this new insurance policy will come at no additional cost to Care Ultima members.



“We are always looking for ways to provide as much value as we can for all our Care Ultima members.” said Franklin Peck, Care Ultima’s CEO. “We already have an amazing program here, and are now pleased to announce this new policy addition. So far the response in the community has been extremely positive as we constantly try to improve our program and find ways to better serve the community and their families”.



Care Ultima has developed solutions for key areas of health, lifestyle and everyday needs. Significant discounts include:



- Access to physicians by telephone who can diagnose and write prescriptions, when appropriate

- Unlimited FREE tax advice with a FREE tax return each year

- Aetna Dental Access® with 122,000 dental providers and savings from 15-50%

- Pharmacy discounts up to 60% off

- Chiropractic, diabetic and hearing aid discounts



Members of Care Ultima can also relax knowing their identity is protected with the ID theft protection from ID Safe Choice with a Million Dollar expense insurance plan, as well as a national roadside assistance program that includes the whole family. Plus, members have access to Legal Club, which offers access to numerous free and discounted legal services.



For more information about the program “ and to receive a FREE pharmacy discount card “ visit CareUltima.com.



Contact: Ryan Peck, Care Ultima

Phone: (877) 409-1691

Address: 14726 Ramona Ave #204 Chino, CA 91710

Email: info@careultima.com

Website: http://www.careultima.com/